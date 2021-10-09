Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling Saturday (9 October) night’s opening dance the “most beautiful” in the show’s history.

This weekend’s episode is Movie Week, with the remaining contestants performing routines based around their favourite films.

The episode opened with a stunning period drama-themed performance by the professional dancers to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”.

Dancers Johannes Radebe and Kai Widdrington led the couples, all of whom performed in mixed and same-sex pairs. Radebe was seen crying at the end of the dance.

Fans were left spellbound by the routine, with many declaring it to be “the best group dance ever”.

“That was such a beautiful routine I am in absolute awe, the dancing, the music, the set up, EVERYTHING,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Majestic and mesmeric. Thank you Johannes and Kai for opening our Saturday #Strictly movie night with that stunning dance,” TV presenter Bobby Seagull commented.

One tweet read: “Crying is an understatement! Absolutely outstanding, emotional and wonderful. I cannot say how happy and proud I am that my kids don’t see this as a big deal (although they absolutely loved it) but this really matters. So much. Thank you #Strictly.”

Majestic and mesmeric. Thank you Johannes and Kai for opening our Saturday #Strictly movie night with that stunning dance. — Bobby Seagull 🦁🦁🦁⚽🇬🇧 UK Libraries Champion (@Bobby_Seagull) October 9, 2021

Just put Johannes in everything, the man’s a living breathing joy bomb🥰🥰🥰 — Jude (@JudeeeC) October 9, 2021

That was such a beautiful routine I am in absolute awe, the dancing, the music, the set up, EVERYTHING!! Well done @jojo_radebe @Kaiwidd 🤍xx — Jess (@jessicak_7) October 9, 2021

My 17 yr old daughter said this was the best group dance ever! Representing. So important. Johannes is a Prince & Kai just stormed up our estimation. ❤️ 🌈 — Jo C (@RunnagadeCoach) October 9, 2021

“So beautiful, loved the fact all the couples were ‘same sex’, 2 fingers to all the haters,” another commenter wrote, while another added: “Can’t stop crying it was so emotional one of my favourite openings.”

Radebe is currently competing in Strictly’s first ever male same-sex partnership with John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 10 October at 7.10pm on BBC One