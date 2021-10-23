Strictly Come Dancing viewers are calling Craig Revel Horwood’s scores into question.

The latest episode of the BBC One dancing competition was broadcast on Saturday (23 October), and saw Horwood praise Olympic athlete Adam Peaty for his performance.

However, he criticised the performance of TV personality Sara Davies and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec, opting to give them a score of four.

Viewers are calling this mean, and highlighting it as particularly harsh considering Peatty was given seven.

Also, in the previous episode, Sara received an impressive four nines from the judges.

“A 4?????? Craig completely undermarking Sara there,” one fan wrote, with another writing: “Don’t be mean Craig. Sara was a million times better than Adam.”

One perplexed viewer added: “What the hell Craig, there’s no way he can justify such a low score for Sara! She was way better than Dan and Adam as well.”

Craig Revel Horwood has been criticised for giving Sara Davies a ‘mean’ score (BBC iPlayer)

Another viewer suggested that Horwood was returning to his nastier days on the show, stating: “For the first time in years I may fight with Craig. A 4 for Sara and good marks for this dance? No!”

The Strictly results show will air Sunday (24 October) at 8pm.