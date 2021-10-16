Sara Davies received high praise from the judges and viewers after her impressive performance in week four of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dragon’s Den star shot straight to the top of the leader board after her tango with her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

She received all-nines from the judges, while viewers at home were also impressed.

“I’m so glad Sara Davies is the biggest surprise of the series, because she seems like such a genuinely nice, down to earth person,” tweeted journalist Dan Sanderson.

“Sara Davies was amazing,” another commented..

“Sara Davies is improving so quickly that it is really impressive. She is doing brilliantly,” one fan saidf.

Discussing joining Strictly before the launch, Davies said: “My mum and dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.”

Davies also said that she hopes to bring her “tenacity, drive and determination” to the dance floor. She is partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec. Read more about her here.