Strictly leaderboard scores from week six of the dance competition

Strictly Come Dancing week six saw the 11 remaining celebrities deliver a series of ghoulish routines to mark Halloween Week.

The show featured the usual Halloween Week Strictly classics, including tributes to The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Frankenstein.

The highest-scoring dance of the night was Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas’ Addams Family-themed American Smooth to the film’s original theme, with the pair playing siblings Pugsley and Wednesday. Anton Du Beke called the performance “joyous” while Craig Revel Horwood said it was “in-cred-ible”. Head judge Shirley Ballas concluded the dance was “pure genius, easy on the eye, what a partnership is developing”.

Joining them at the top of the leaderboard were Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, who danced an Argentine Tango to “Ready Or Not” by Fugees and still managed to secure a high mark despite having a lift mishap at the beginning of their routine. The judges didn’t seem phased by the mistake, with Anton Du Beke saying Hadland has the “best legs in the competition”, while Motsi Mabuse called it the “dance of the night”.

In third place was Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec’s Frankenstein-themed Samba to “I Like to Move It” by Reel 2 Real, which finished with a dramatic leg lift and scored 37. The pair are the contest’s highest-scoring couple in 20 years, holding just three points more than last year’s high-scorers Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin at this stage.

Propping up the table were Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – who danced a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees – and Dr Punam Krishnan and Gorka Marquez – who performed a Tango to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics – with both couples scoring 26 points.

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec danced a Frankenstein-themed Samba to ‘I Like to Move It’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Here’s week’s leaderboard in full with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 9 + 10 + 10 + 9 = 38

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 9 + 9 + 9 + 10 = 37

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 9 + 9 + 9 + 8 = 35

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 8 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 31

open image in gallery Pete Wicks playing the Joker with his pro partner Jowita Przystał ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał: 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: 7 + 9 + 8 + 8 = 32

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26

Dr Punam Krishnan and Gorka Marquez: 6 + 7 + 6 + 7 = 26