What time is the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing has experienced a change to its normal broadcast schedule this weekend.

Usually, the celebrity dance competition airs on BBC One on Saturday evenings, with the pre-recorded results show to follow on Sunday.

However, due to the World Cup taking place in Qatar at the same time, there were some adjustments.

The first semi-final is airing tonight (Sunday 11 December) at 7.15pm, while the second half will take place on Monday 12 December at 8.15pm.

The final is expected to air on Saturday 17 December, but this has yet to be confirmed.

A Strictly spokesperson previously confirmed to The Independent: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (BBC/Guy Levy)

This season’s first perfect 40 score was achieved by Fleur East and her professional partner Vito Coppola in week nine of the competition. The pair danced a couple’s choice routine to a medley of Destiny’s Child songs “Jumpin’ Jumpin’” and “Lose My Breath”.

After performing the fast-paced routine, judge Craig Revel Horwood – who had yet to give anyone a 10 mark out this series – told East: “One word, three syllables, beginning with F: fab-u-lous.”

The high praise continued with Motsi Mabuse telling East that she was the missing member of Destiny’s Child, while Shirley Ballas said it was an “iconic routine that will go down in history”.

Last week’s results show (3 December) aired a day earlier than usual due to the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup.

Actor and singer Kym Marsh left the BBC competition after a dance-off with Molly Rainford.

Craif Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Rainford after both couples performed their routines again, with Anton Du Beke saving Marsh.

Head judge Shirley Ballas saved Rainford, sending Marsh home – but all the judges said it was a “difficult” decision.