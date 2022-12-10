Why isn’t Strictly airing on BBC One as usual tonight?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing will face a change to its normal airing pattern on Saturday 3 December.

Usually, the celebrity dance competition airs on BBC One on Saturday evenings, with the pre-recorded results show to follow on Sunday.

However, due to the World Cup taking place in Qatar at the same time, there will be some adjustments.

The quarter-final, which will see the remaining celebrities dance to songs from classic musicals, will now take place on Friday 2 December, with the results show to follow on Saturday 3 December instead of Sunday.

The semi-final will take place on Sunday 11 December. As of yet, it is unknown when the semi-final results show will air.

The grand final is scheduled for Saturday 17 December.

A Strictly spokesperson previously confirmed to The Independent: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

On Tuesday 22 November, it was announced that Kym Marsh would not be taking part in the Saturday 26 November episode, as she’d tested positive for Covid. An elimination still went ahead, with comedian Ellie Taylor leaving the show, meaning that six couples will compete in the quarter-final.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (BBC/Guy Levy)

This season’s first perfect 40 score was achieved by Fleur East and her professional partner Vito Coppola in week nine of the competition. The pair danced a couple’s choice routine to a medley of Destiny’s Child songs “Jumpin’ Jumpin’” and “Lose My Breath”.

After performing the fast-paced routine, judge Craig Revel Horwood – who had yet to give anyone a 10 mark out this series – told East: “One word, three syllables, beginning with F: fab-u-lous.”

The high praise continued with Motsi Mabuse telling East that she was the missing member of Destiny’s Child, while Shirley Ballas said it was an “iconic routine that will go down in history”.