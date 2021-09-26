Strictly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden test positive for Covid

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his Strictly dance partner Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC said the pair, who made their debut on the show last night, would be self-isolating separately and will miss next Saturday’s live show.

“Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines,” a spokesperson said.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.”

Meanwhile, McFly confirmed Fletcher would miss the band’s concert in Glasgow tonight.

“Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won’t be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow,” a post on the band’s Twitter said.

“He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight.”

The band later added: “Further to our last message we can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Strictly has seen its television audience grow to almost eight million viewers, according to overnight ratings for Saturday.

