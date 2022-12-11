Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final took place on Sunday night (11 December).

Five couples competed during the semi-final episode: Will Mello and Nancy Xu, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Holly Raindford and Carlos Gu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Each of the couples performed two dances for the judges, whose scores will be combined with the votes from viewers at home to determine which couples will be in the bottom two fighting for their spot in the final.

How to vote…

You can vote online by heading over to the Strictly Come Dancing home page, where you will be asked to register to vote online. If you have a BBC account, you can skip the registration and just sign in.

When the vote is open, the link to vote will appear at the top of the web-page. The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Click “vote now” next to the couple that you want to save.

Multiple votes are permitted. There is, however, a limit of three votes per registered user. Voting on different devices will count towards this limit.

You can also choose to vote by phone instead. The respective phone numbers for each couple will be aired on screen during the show. You can also view these on the Strictly homepage once voting is open.

When will the vote open?

Voting opens once every couple has performed. Be sure to vote as soon as you can as there is a limited window during which you can cast your vote for your favourite couple.

On Sunday night’s episode (11 December), voting will open towards the end of the show once all the couples have danced twice. It will close at 9.40pm.

Viewers will have to wait until Monday (12 December) to find out the results and see which couples will make it to the final, and which one will be sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on BBC One on Monday (12 December) at 8.15pm.