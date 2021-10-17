Greg Wise has been voted out of Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off against Judi Love.

The actor and his professional partner Karen Hauer performed their samba routine to the “Macarena” for the second time in the hopes of impressing the judges.

However, the judges decided to save Love, instead, with Craig Revel-Horwood saying she had been the better dancer on the night.

Wise said he felt “unbelievably privileged” to have taken part in the competition.

“I’ve had a glimpse into this whole new magical world,” he said.

The 55-year-old actor, is best known for his appearance in Sense and Sensibility opposite Emma Thompson, who he later married. In recent years, he has appeared in films such as A Private War and Military Wives, as well as playing Lord Mountbatten in The Crown.

The Last Christmas writer said before taking part in the competition: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”

Strictly Come Dancing takes place each weekend on BBC One.