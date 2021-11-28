Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly underway, with the competition intensifying as more celebrities get booted off the show.

The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Like previous seasons, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show airing on Sunday.

But what time is tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s (Sunday 28 November) episode begins on BBC One at 7.20pm. It will be 40 minutes long and come to a close at 8.00pm.

Everything you need to know about Strictly’s remaining contestants this year can be found here.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC iPlayer)

Yesterday’s episode (27 November) saw John Whaite and Johannes Radebe come top of the table with their Argentine tango.

Meanwhile, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin failed to impress with their disco-themed dance landing them at the bottom of the scoreboard. You can see all the talking points from Week 10 here.

Cynthia Erivo will be replacing Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel this week.

Mabuse missed this weekend’s episodes after she was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

While Mabuse would typically be exempt from isolation since she is double vaccinated, her German vaccines are not officially recognised in the UK. The 40-year-old has also had a booster jab.

Erivo is a Stockwell-born actor, singer and songwriter has received a number of accolades throughout her career, including an Emmy, Grammy and a Tony Award. She has also received two Oscar nominations.