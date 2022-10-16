Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The third celebrity has been eliminated fromStrictly Come Dancing.

A sparkly live show on Saturday (15 October) saw the stars return to the dance floor for another week, with Craig Revel Horwood saying the celebrities had improved so much it was as if they’d taken a “dancing pill”.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerged at the top spot with a total of 39 points, with Fleur East and Vito Coppola coming in second place with 38 points.

Meanwhile, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova found themselves at the bottom with only 20 points.

The judges’ scores were added with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Sunday night’s (16 October) results show saw Goss and Bychkova facing off against Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again: Marsh and Di Prima performed their Samba to “Volare” by Gipsy Kings, and Goss and Bychkova performed their Jive to “All Shook Up” by Paul McCartney.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts, with all four of them choosing to save Marsh and Di Prima.

Goss and Bychkova (BBC)

When asked by presenter Tess Daley about his time on the show, Goss said: “It’s an extraordinary experience... Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 22 October at 6.40pm for its BBC 100 Special.