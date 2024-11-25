Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers confused over Strictly question ‘error’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? viewers were left confused after an “error” in a Strictly Come Dancing question.

The ITV series, which is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, returned on Sunday (24 November), but featured a glaring error.

Contestant Emily was asked the following question for £4,000: “Which of these is the only person to have been a regular judge on both Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent?”

The answers provided were Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Alesha Dixon.

After using her “Ask the Audience” lifeline, Dixon was revealed to be the most popular answer, which Emily selected, winning £4,000.

However, many viewers jumped in to complain that Tonioli is also a regular judge on Britain’s Got Talent – and has been for two series.

“The question about Strictly and BGT is a weird question as two of them were in Strictly,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Technically there’s two answers to that question now.”

An additional viewer chimed in: “How old is this episode?? That question now has two correct answers.”

“I can’t be the only person screaming at the screen saying the answer is also Bruno?!!” another stated, adding: “This is meant to be a new episode?”

The reason for the outdated answer is due to the fact that the episode was filmed before Tonioli became a regular Britain’s Got Talent judge.

‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ question had two correct answers ( ITV )

Before the episode aired, an ITV announcer said: “All answers were correct at the time of recording.”

Dixon became a Strictly judge after winning the fifth series of the BBC dancing competition, and quit the show after three series, accepting a judging role on the ITV talent show in 2012.

Meanwhile, Tonioli was a long-time judge on Strictly from its first series in 2004 through to 2019. He was replaced by Anton Du Beke, who had appeared on the show as a professional for many years.