Alan Ruck almost missed out on auditioning for Succession.

The actor, who reprises his role as Connor Roy in the show’s third season, told the New York Post he was home in Los Angeles and trying to get back to Chicago, where he was working, around the time the audition was due to take place.

“A lot of family stuff came up during the day and I was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t go to this audition,’” he said.

“And then finally, I came out of music class with my two-year-old son, and there were half a dozen voicemails. And they said, ‘Just go to [Succession producer] Adam McKay’s house before you leave town. And I did.”

Ruck told the Post he resorted to improvisation during the audition. It was, of course, successful, and Ruck snagged the part of the eldest Roy sibling on the acclaimed series.

Succession will return for a highly anticipated third season on Sunday (17 October).

The Independent gave this new instalment a five-star review, deeming it “uproariously funny, painful and delightful in its skewering of this family”.

Here is everything we know about season three so far, and here is what other critics have said about it.