Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The time that all Succession fans have been dreading is soon approaching.

Just as viewers are finally settling into the epic drama of the Roy family, in just over a month, they’ll be forced to tearfully bid the conniving siblings adieu.

Although, no crying yet! While so much has already happened in the first half of the season – a MAJOR death – there’s still so much story to wrap up.

Particularly with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), who, as long as they play their pieces right, might just end up with a fortune.

Why is the show ending?

After four uber-successful, critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning seasons, the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, has announced Succession is coming to a close.

Previously explaining why he was bringing the show to an end, he gave an age-old reason: nothing lasts forever.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” Armstrong told The New Yorker.

(HBO / Sky)

He said that after considering extending the series, his team of writers decided to “do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong”.

Alas, it’s better to leave fans wanting more than for them to plead for it to be done. (Looking at you Grey’s Anatomy!)

What has the cast said about the show ending?

In an interview with The Independent, Justine Lupe, who plays Willa, the wife of the forgotten son Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), said she “sobbed when I found out Succession was ending”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Nicholas Braun, who portrays Cousin Greg, shared a similar sentiment, explaining that the rest of the cast “we’re all pretty bummed” by the news.

He added that he was “sad as hell” on his last day of filming.

When is the series finale?

The 10-episode series will conclude on Sunday 28 May at 9pm EST on HBO Max in the US and the following day on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Find The Independent’s five-star review of the latest episode here.