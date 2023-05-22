Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Buckle up.” These are the words of Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg in a teaser for the last ever episode of Succession, which has just been released by HBO.

***This article contains spoilers for episode nine of Succession***

After four seasons, Jesse Armstrong’s biting wealth satire is drawing to a close, with Roy siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), battling it out to take over their late father Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) media conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

“I know that we’ve said the worst things but I just wanted to get a few things straight,” Shiv says in the trailer, to her husband-slash-nemesis Matthew Macfadyen.

Roman can then be heard saying: “Dad said that it would be me.”

Kendall, meanwhile, states: “If we want to hold on to this company, for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future, with a king.”

Alexander Skarsgard’s GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson chillingly adds: “We’re going to cut s*** close to the bone. We’re going to get right f***ing in there and it’s going to get nasty.”

Ken and Shiv at their father’s funeral in ‘Succession’ (Ken and Shiv at their father’s funeral in ‘Succession’)

In the penultimate episode of the series, Roman broke down at his father’s funeral and went awol, Kendall was seen throwing everything he had at ruining Mattson’s takeover bid, and Shiv cosied up even closer to Mattson in an attempt to position herself as Wasytar Royco’s US CEO.

Read The Independent’s review of the latest episode here, and our deep-dive into Shiv and Tom’s twisted relationship, here.

The Succession finale will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am on Monday 29 May.