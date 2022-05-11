James Cromwell superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in protest of the coffee chain charging more for vegan milks than regular milks on Tuesday morning (10 May).

Footage has emerged of the Succession actor, 82, stuck to a counter at a Starbucks in Manhattan, with other members of the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).

Cromwell alleged that Starbucks, which claims to advocate for inclusivity, “discriminated against those who can’t have dairy” by making customers “pay more” for alternatives such as almond or oat milk.

He was wearing a T-shirt that bore the words “Free the Animals”.

“Save the planet. Save the cows. End the vegan up-charge now,” he chanted.

Cromwell then removed his hand from the counter – reportedly by prying it off with a knife – so he would not be arrested by police, who arrived at the scene after a few minutes.

In a statement to The Independent, a Starbucks spokesperson said: “We respect our customers’ rights to respectfully voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.”

In Succession, Cromwell plays Ewan, the older brother of billionaire media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) who decides to give the entirety of his grandson Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) inheritance to Green Peace.

He is also known for starring in Babe. He played Farmer Hoggett, who helps the pig of the title herd sheep, and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. His other notable credits include LA Confidential and American Horror Story: Asylum.

Cromwell has long been an activist for animal rights and has also been known to lead anti-capitalist sit-ins.

Earlier this year, while under probation for protesting against animal cruelty in Texas, he told The Independent that he plans to keep up his activism for as long as possible. “Laws against legitimate, constitutionally guaranteed protests in this country are becoming more and more prevalent, and they are doing it not to stifle the right but the radical left,” he said.

“I can’t say I’m a revolutionary because that would mean total commitment. But I’m on the cusp, and my time will come when my voice is required again and my presence will make a difference… Do not go gentle into that good night. We must rage against the dying of the light!”