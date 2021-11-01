Warning: the story below contains spoilers for Succession season three.

Succession fans believe Jeremy Strong may have secured another Emmy in the span of a two-minute scene from the show’s latest episode.

The satirical comedy-drama is currently in its third season. A new episode airs each week on Sunday evenings in the US and on Mondays in the UK.

“The Disruption”, the third and most recent episode in this current season, saw Kendall Roy continuing his bid to take control of Waystar Royco, with his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) on the other side.

A subplot in the episode involved Kendall’s decision to appear on a comedy show hosted by the fictional Sophie Iwobi (portrayed by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who hosts the talk show Ziwe on Showtime).

Just minutes before Kendall is scheduled to step in front of the cameras, his sister Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) releases a damning open letter attacking Kendall’s character.

Despite assuring the show’s producers that he is “good”, Kendall ends up backing out of the guest appearance, slowly walking to a control room, where he sits on the floor by himself, curling up into a ball, his unused joke cards still in hand.

The sequence picks up a little later, when Kendall views a news report on his phone which informs him that the FBI is raiding Waystar Royco’s offices – in a major blow to his father.

Fans have praised Strong’s performance throughout the two-minute sequence, highlighting the subtleties and nuances of his portrayal of Kendall’s despair, followed by the briefest flash of hope when he hears of his father’s setback.

“Jeremy Strong has just secured himself the Emmy win with a certain scene in this latest episode I’m calling it,” one person wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Jeremy Strong secured his second Emmy in this moment right here,” someone else tweeted along with a screenshot of the scene.

“I’m glad we all collectively went ‘Jeremy Strong Emmy winner’ the moment we saw this scene,” another person shared.

Strong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Kendall last year.

Succession airs on Sundays at 9pm on HBO and HBO Max in the US and airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. New episodes arrive on NOW at 2am on Monday mornings.