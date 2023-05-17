Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Succession actor Fisher Stevens has already written material for a spin-off focusing on his character, Hugo Baker.

The actor and filmmaker has played Hugo, an executive at the fictional Waystar RoyCo company, in seasons two, three and four of the hit HBO series.

According to Stevens, he wrote the unproduced story for his own benefit, with Succession coming to an end later this month with the finale of its fourth and final season.

“I do that whenever I get a part, I write a bio,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And yeah, Hugo’s got a plan.

“I can’t tell you the plan, because I don’t want to give it away. But I think he’s going to succeed.”

Succession is a comedy-drama focussing on the power struggles among the adult children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

While fans and some of the Succession cast have voiced enthusiasm for a prospective spin-off, series creator Jesse Armstrong has played down talk of a continuation.

Asked by Deadline which Roy sibling he thought would most merit a spin-off, Armstrong responded: “I think – I mean, it’d be like a fun parlour game that I would do with my pals but I wouldn’t say it publicly because it might get misconstrued so I would write for all of them.”

He added: “But I don’t think any of them are right for an actual TV spin-off.”

Kieran Culkin (left), Matthew MacFadyen (upper centre), Fisher Stevens (lower centre) and Nicholas Braun in ‘Succession' (HBO)

In the interview with THR, Stevens – best known for his role in Short Circuit, and for directing the Oscar-winning 2010 documentary The Cove – also reflected on his reaction to Succession ending.

“Most of us wrapped the same day, and we were all just weeping,” he said. “We were all crying, and that rarely happens.

“I was only with the show for two and half years, but it was really sad.”

You can read The Independent’s recap of the latest Succession episode here.

Succession airs at 9pm on Sunday on HBO in the US. In the UK, episodes premiere at 2am on Monday on Sky and NOW.