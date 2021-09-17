A new Succession trailer has given viewers a first glimpse at Alexander Skarsgård’s forthcoming performance on the HBO show.

The clip, released on Friday (17 September), teases the series’s third season, which is due to begin next month.

Skarsgård can be seen interacting with Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy as Lukas Matsson (previously described by Variety as “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”).

“When will your father die?” Matsson asks the younger Roy, adding nonchalantly: “With due respect. Obviously.”

A sardonic Roy replies: “Obviously hugely looking forward to my father dying.”

Friday’s trailer also includes a first look at Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson (a “billionaire activist investor”, per Variety).

“I thought my family was f*****-up. This is next level,” Aaronson says, presumably of the Roys.

Season three will see patriarch Logan Roy, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two”, “in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances”, according to HBO’s logline, which promises tensions that “rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war”.

Succession’s third season will begin on 17 October on HBO and HBO Max in the US. It will be available in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 18 October.