One of the writers of HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession has revealed the series is expected to end after four or five seasons.

The series, which focuses on the personal and professional feuds of the Roys, a family of egocentric media moguls, has already aired two seasons.

Its third season is due to arrive on HBO (and Sky Atlantic in the UK) later this year, with filming having been delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Speaking to The Times, writer Georgia Pritchett said: “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four.

“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Among the new names joining the cast for Succession’s third go-around are Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood;Big Little Lies) and Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist; The Grand Budapest Hotel).

Seasons one and two of Succession can be streamed in the UK on Sky Go and Now.