Season three of Succession will arrive in October this year.

Fans have been left waiting almost two years for a follow-up to the show’s acclaimed second series, which concluded in October 2019.

A third season of the beloved comedy-drama is set to premiere on HBO in October, the network announced in a tweet on Monday (23 August).

The post, which has received more than 13,000 likes at the time of writing, shared a photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy sitting at a desk. It was accompanied by the caption: “October.”

The series follows the trials and tribulations of the Roy family as each member attempts to backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media company Waystar Royco.

Its all-star ensemble cast, led by Cox and Jeremy Strong, will be joined by newcomers Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Hiam Abbass will also be reprising their roles.

Succession airs on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK. In the US, viewers can watch the series on HBO Max.

It is not yet known whether the same premiere date will apply to UK viewers.

You can find everything we know about season three of Succession here.