Succession renewed for fourth season by HBO

HBO have announced that they have renewed Succession for a fourth season.

The third season of the hit show premiered on 17 October to record ratings for the show.

Season two of Succession was a ratings success, with an average viewership of 5 million.

The season also received critical acclaim and won seven Emmy Awards including Best Drama.

In Season 3 of Succession, the members of the Roy family are engaged in a fight for control of Waystar Royco, after Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, has stabbed his father (Brian Cox) in the back in an attempt to take over the company.

Series creator, Jesse Armstrong, has refused say how long he expects the show to run for. He told Variety: “All I know is there’s a promise in the Succession title, and it can’t go on forever.”

Regarding the season 4 renewal, HBO said: “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Brian Cox y Matthew Macfadyen en 'Succession' (HBO)

As well as Strong and Cox, Succession also stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck.