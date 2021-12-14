Succession fans are still wrapping their heads around the show’s “pretty perfect” season three finale, which was broadcast on Sunday (12 December).

The season three finale followed the Roy children’s desperate bid to save their crumbling media empire, and ended on a huge twist.

If the reactions on social media are anything to go by, the makers of Succession gave fans a nauseating rollercoaster ride – not to mention an agonising wait for season four.

Spoilers follow – you have been warned – you can read a full recap of the finale here.

The season’s penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Kendall lying face first on a pool floatie in Italy, triggering fears that Strong’s magnificent run as Kendall on Succession was coming to an end.

Understandably, fans were relieved Kendall had made it out of the pool alive – well, sort of, anyway.

Twitter user Matt Dentler wrote: “As good as the finale episode turned out, was there a bigger waste of our collective pop culture minds than the ‘Is Kendall dead?’ theories from the penultimate Succession season 3 episode?”

Not only did he make it out of the pool okay, but Strong’s character was handed some redemption in the episode. At one stage, Kendall tells Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) he “killed” the waiter at Shiv’s wedding (at the end of season one) and, in a sickening display of privilege, his siblings try and absolve him of the guilt he’s been feeling.

His breakdown also triggers an unlikely (but welcome) alliance between the sparring Roy children – something the family’s “black sheep” wanted since he first turned on Logan.

Twitter user Jody Gowen wrote: “Say what you want about Kendall (and there’s PLENTY to say) but teaming up is what he wanted to do from the beginning, and if they’d done it then, they might’ve won.”

However, Kendall’s breakdown isn’t the only thing that brought the “sibs” together.

Shiv rallied the Roys after she found out her father was considering a merger of equals with Go-Jo founder Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård), effectively handing over all control to the tech start-up bro and cutting off his children.

It turns out this is exactly what he did – surprisingly, with a little help from Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who warned Logan his children were planning a coup.

Twitter user Matt wrote: “What a finale!! As all three of them were marching in to attempt a coup I knew it was going to go catastrophically bad. Logan is always 10 steps ahead of everyone.”

Let the countdown to season four begin.