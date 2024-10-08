Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Joel Kinnaman has shared an odd response after being asked about a “ridiculous” rumour surrounding DC series Peacemaker.

The actor, whose credits include the prematurely cancelled Altered Carbon and Apple TV+ hit For All Mankind, appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, playing Rick Flag Jr.

While Flag Jr died in the film, it is believed he might appear in the spin-off, which is focused on the villainous character played by Kinnaman’s Suicide Squad co-star John Cena.

Rumours about Kinnaman’s possible appearance first began after Peacemaker director Peter Sollett tagged the actor in a post celebrating the end of filming. Intriguingly, the post was rapidly deleted.

Kinnaman has now been asked point blank whether he will be in season two of Peacemaker when it’s released in 2025, and he brushed off the suggestion by saying he “would never be on a show like that”.

He told ScreenRant: “I don’t know what to say. That’s ridiculous. I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It’s not what I do. It’s not what I do.”

Of course, this reply could be a misdirection from Kinnaman, who is trying to throw DC fans off the scent.

open image in gallery Joel Kinnaman in ‘The Suicide Squad’ ( DC )

One project Kinnaman will be appearing in is the fourth season of For All Mankind. Kinnaman’s role in the new batch of episodes was uncertain considering the time jump that occurs between each season – the actor has been a part of the series since season one and his character Ed Baldwin is now in his seventies.

But co-creator Ben Nedivi told TVLine that Baldwin will play a part of the next season, but hinted it could be his last.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“One of the things we try to do is we have a plan at the beginning of the year, but we leave it flexible enough to see how the story’s coming through, the footage we’re seeing, the scenes, and kind of leave it a little open-ended in the end,” he said.

“But pretty early on, we felt like this is not the season where Ed will [die] because, one, we have more story to tell.”