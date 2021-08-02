Suki Waterhouse slams the Gossip Girl reboot for joking about her and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is not happy with the reboot of Gossip Girl for making jokes about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

In a recent episode of the HBO Max show, one of the characters branded her a “nobody”.

In since-deleted Tweets, Waterhouse criticised the reboot, saying: “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.”

She also tagged a writer on the show, Lila Feinberg.

The Bad Batch star continued: “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”

Regarding the scene in question, it features Zion Moreno’s Luna telling her friend, Zoya, that she needs to improve her style.

The line Waterhouse takes objection to is: “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”

(Twitter: Suki Waterhouse)

Earlier in the year, Taylor Swift took issue with a line in Ginny & Georgia that referenced her dating life. She later tweeted: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating since 2018.

Nobody from the cast of the show or HBO Max has yet responded to Waterhouse’s comments.