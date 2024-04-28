Sunday Brunch descends into fits of laughter after host’s awkward gaffe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy walked into an awkward conversation topic when asking how a guest celebrated his recent nuptials.

On Sunday morning’s edition (28 April) of the Channel 4 show, Lovejoy and co-host Simon Rimmer were joined by comedian and presenter Sue Perkins, singer Jess Glynne, actor Sophie Thompson, comedian Josh Widdicombe and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox.

As Rimmer prepared the morning’s first course, Lovejoy made conversation with their celebrity special guests, and began asking former soldier Fox about his recent wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Jules Hawkins.

After Fox noted that he got married in London and had “tapas-y” food for the reception, Lovejoy then asked whether the newlyweds went on honeymoon.

“We did, we went to Jordan,” Fox said. “It’s amazing, it’s awesome, I’d thoroughly recommend it. We went all over the country and saw lots of different sides. It doesn’t disappoint.”

Lovejoy then asked about his activities on the trip, chiming in with: “What do you do? You’re quite active, aren’t you – what do you do?”

Clearly entertained by the host’s query of how a newly married couple would spend their first trip away together, Fox replied with a smirk: “On honeymoon?”

Jason Fox, Jess Glynne and Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch ( Channel 4 / screengrab )

As Glynne and Widdicombe laughed at the exchange, Perkins quipped: “I’m eating, I’m eating!”

Lovejoy, blushing, then moved the conversation along. “Every show, every show!” he said.

“I know,” said a smiling Rimmer. “Our guests get ruder and ruder, Timothy.”

Rimmer and Lovejoy have hosted the Sunday morning programme since its launch in 2012.

Lovejoy’s antics have entertained viewers at home on multiple occasions over the years, with one particularly prominent moment occurring in 2020, when he fell over during the show’s opening segment.

Elsewhere that year, vegan comedian Jon Richardson was accidentally fed a dish containing animal product live on air.