Super Bowl 2022: Sopranos fans rejoice as Chevrolet advert clears up finale detail
Advert provided exciting character development, 16 years on
Sopranos-themed Chevrolet advert clears up detail from the HBO show
Viewers of Super Bowl 2022 were left overjoyed by a Sopranos-themed advert that cleared up one of the show’s details.
On Sunday (13 February), the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Film and TV fans also watched on as new trailers for forthcoming titles, including Doctor Strange 2, were shown. But, one advert caught the eyes of Sopranos fans.
An advert for Chevrolet’s first electric chuck recreated the opening titles of HBO series The Sopranos, with the vehicle driving past famous spots featured in the show. It was directed by the show’s creator, David Chase.
At the end of the advert, it’s revealed that Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) was behind the wheel of the car, which she proceeds to park. She then reunites with her brother, AJ, who is played by Robert Iler.
Fans of the show were quick to point out one exciting development from the show – that Meadow can finally park.
In the series, which ran from 1999 to 2006, her final scene shows her struggling to parallel park outside of the diner that Tony (James Gandolfini) may or may not get whacked in.
“How did Meadow park on the first try?!” one viewer asked, with another quipping: “Why couldn’t meadow park like that in the finale tho.”
One other fan said: “I am in literal tears seeing Meadow park a car.”
Earlier in the evening, a Doctor Strange 2 trailer excited fans by revealing the induction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
