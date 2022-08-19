Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seth Rogen was appalled to learn that some police officers decided on their careers after watching his portrayal in Superbad.

In the beloved 2007 teen comedy, Rogen plays the risible Officer Michaels alongside Bill Hader’s equally risible Officer Slater. Rogen also co-wrote the film with Evan Goldberg.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, Rogen said: “What’s horrifying is a comment I get a lot where cops come up to me and say, ‘I became a cop because of Superbad.’

“That has been said to me on numerous occasions. And when they say that to me, I say, ‘That is fucked up. You did not understand the movie.’”

In the film, officers Slater and Michaels drive Fogell (aka McLovin) to the party instead of arresting him and later torch their own police car with Molotov cocktails, among other indiscretions.

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair piece, Rogen and executive producer Judd Apatow said that Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during their audition.

(Left to right) Seth Rogen as Officer Michaels, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as McLovin and Bill Hader as Officer Slater in ‘Superbad’ (Sony Pictures)

“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogen explained.

Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.’”

Apatow recalled Mintz-Plasse acting “very caustic” during the third callback audition when he read with Jonah, adding that he “attacked Jonah and did improvs insulting Jonah”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Upon its release, Superbad became a box office success and was adored by received critics and audiences alike.

However, in May, Apatow shared his proposed plot for a sequel, which included a spinoff of the characters in college.

Meanwhile, in June, Rogan posted in celebration of McLovin’s 41st birthday, encouraging fans to do the same.