Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick broke down in tears as a former client shared a story about a beloved pet being injured in a horror car crash.

The 56-year-old Irish veterinary surgeon rose to fame through his TV show, The Supervet, in which he works on difficult-to-treat cases from his practice in Eashing, Surrey.

Fitzpatrick was treated to a surprise by a former client onThis Morning on Tuesday (3 December), which left him in tears.

In the heartwarming clip, Vivian, the pup’s owner, shared a heartwarming story about a tragic accident when the dog named Bailey was hit by a car shortly before Christmas in December 2022.

The vet was able to save the pooch’s life, as well as save his leg from being amputated. Vivian shared a message of thanks to the surgeon as she said, “Hi Noel, Bailey and I are so pleased to have this opportunity to thank you once again for making our Christmas 2022 complete.”

She continued, “After Bailey was hit by a car, giving him horrendous injuries two weeks before Christmas, you operated on him on your birthday and saved his leg from amputation.

“You are an amazing man and we are so grateful - and as you can see Bailey is fit and well and enjoying life thanks to you. Merry Chirstmas, love Bailey and I.”

In the clip Bailey can be seen frollicking in the snow with his family, and living a healthy life after his life-saving surgery.

open image in gallery Fitzpatrick was left emotional at the message ( ITV/This Morning )

Fitzpatrick was left emotional as he said, “That is so sweet, so sweet. Oh my goodness, thank you. I remember it vividly, it was my birthday and I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present than to give Bailey his life back.

“Aren’t I blessed to have all these dogs in my life. I’m the one who’s honoured, thank you.”

Host Ben Shephard then comforted the vet who had his head in his hands as he called the story “magic”.

open image in gallery Bailey was seen in good spirits ( ITV/ This Morning )

Recalling his most awkward moment in practice earlier this year, he said “He was a very cocky guy, driving a Bentley and his wife got out of the car too,” on Lorraine in October.

“I gave the dog something to induce the vomit and a red suspender belt fell out on the grass. The wife looked down and said that’s not mine. A divorce.”