Survivor 46 is officially underway, welcoming 18 castaways to the remote islands of Fiji to compete for a $1m (£794,000) prize.

Across the season, contestants compete in gruelling mental and physical challenges as they seek to earn rewards and immunity from elimination.

“Right now, there’s at least one of you that cannot win, no matter who you go to the end with, it won’t matter. Something about your personality will not gel with this group, and you won’t get the votes,” longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst warned contestants in the debut episode.

“It’s one of the reasons why Survivor is so fun to watch, but it should be the number one reason why each of you play this game on your terms because that blind optimism that you have right now, that specific point of view that you’re bringing into the game – this going to work or not work – but it is your single biggest weapon. I’m glad you’re all here, I wish you luck.”

Contestants are progressively eliminated by way of popular vote each week until one remains and is crowned the Sole Survivor.

Find the list of castaways who have been voted off the island below. This article will be updated weekly.

Week One Elimination

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

David Jelinksy on ‘Survivor’ (CBS)

Jelinsky was the first to be eliminated from team Yanu (purple) after he failed to show perseverance in the day’s challenges. Despite trying to assure his teammates that he is a hard worker who would never give up, he had already proved to them in the “sweaty challenge” that when the going gets tough, he’s not going to stick around. His exit was unanimously voted on, even though it seemed like it might be a toss-up between him and Jess Chong.

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman

Week Two Elimination:

Jessica “Jess” Chong

Jessica Chong from ‘Survivor’ (CBS)

Team Yanu is dropping like flies. The second weakest link of the tribe, Jess – who had complained about a lack of sleep earlier in the games – was voted out unanimously at the tribal council. It wasn’t a surprising elimination, though, as she was only saved the week prior by Jelinksy’s exit. Still, she appeared shocked by her elimination after learning that the immunity idol Q had given her was indeed fake.

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software Engineer

Survivor 46 airs Wednesdays beginning at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.