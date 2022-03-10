Survivor: Contestant taken off reality show after 48 hours over ‘safety concerns’
Jackson Fox made history as the first openly transgender contestant on the show
Jackson Fox has been removed from the hit CBS reality show, Survivor after only 48 hours into the game out of “concern” for his safety.
On Wednesday’s episode (9 March) of the US survival game, the show’s host Jeff Probst had a discussion with contestant Fox telling him that showrunners were concerned for Fox’s safety after he withheld part of his medical history until a day before filming.
According to Probst, Fox was taking lithium – a medication most known to treat depression and anxiety – which can have dangerous side effects when external stressors, including lack of food, dehydration, and physical exertion, are present.
“That’s where our concern came. The cumulative effect of the show would have a potentially very bad impact on you, and we don’t want that,” Probst told Fox.
“Your safety is paramount. We can’t do it. We can’t.”
Probst said that showrunners allowed Fox’s initial participation because they didn’t expect anything to happen in the first 48 hours, “but they eventually grew too concerned for Fox’s safety”.
Fox explained that he waited to disclose the information because he was “trying to quit” the medication completely as he “didn’t need it anymore”.
After the conversation, Fox announced to the rest of his show mates that he would be departing.
Fox made history as the first openly transgender contestant on the show.
New episodes of Survivor air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on CBS.
