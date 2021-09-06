Most Survivor contestants only appear on the show once, which in itself is an achievement as thousands of fans apply to the star on the series ever year.

However, some players, those who prove to be a hit with audiences and be the most entertainment value, are often invited back for later seasons.

As Survivor enters its 41st season, there has been plenty of opportunity for contestants to recur on the show with many coming back more than once to spend more days on the deserted island.

Rob Mariano has made the most appearances on the show, appearing in five separate seasons, but has never won the show nor spent the most amount of days on the island.

Tony Vlachos, appeared on three different seasons of the show but his stints totalled up to 84 days spent on the island, which is the record. He also won the show twice.

The only other contestant to win the show twice is Sandra Diaz-Twine who made four different appearances on the show.

Various other contestants have appeared in four different seasons of Survivor. One of the most infamous is Parvati Shallow, who is seen by fans as one of the show’s biggest villains for her manipulations, but she has never won a version of the long-running series.

Another favourite who appeared four times is Cirie Fields, who when she was first on the show, was targeted by others who assumed her to be weak and out of shape but she became popular with audiences and went deep into the competition on every series.

Season 41 of Survivor premieres on 22 September on CBS.