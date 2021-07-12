Survivor contestants detail what it’s like to get their periods on the show: ‘It’s pretty gnarly’

Past contestants on Survivor have detailed what it’s like to menstruate while on the show.

The reality competition series tests participants’ physical and mental abilities by making them complete challenges as they learn how to live together on an island.

Elaine Stott, a contestant on Survivor: Island of the Idols, told Insider that in order to mitigate the added challenge of having your period on the show, participants can request supplies ahead of time.

Period products, along with other necessities such as medicine and sunscreen, are then kept in a medical box off-camera.

“If you needed any of that stuff, you could just go to the med box,” Stott told the outlet.

Despite those precautions, hygiene can remain difficult, three-time Survivor contestant Andrea Boehlke said.

“It sucks to change your tampon out in the jungle next to a med box with no supplies or way to fully clean yourself,” Boehlke told Insider. “It’s pretty gnarly.”

The Independent has contacted CBS, which airs the show in the US, for comment.

Survivor has aired in the US for 40 seasons. The most recent, Survivor: Winners at War, wrapped up in May 2020.

Production on season 41 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the new season is now expected to air in September 2021.