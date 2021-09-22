The new season of Survivor is getting underway tonight (22 September) and fans of the show can play along with a new game while they watch - the Fantasy Survivor Game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play along.

What is it?

According to the game’s official description, “In Fantasy Survivor Game, players earn points when their drafted Survivors win reward and immunity challenges, and when they correctly guess the Survivor voted out each episode. Join a group and compete with your friends to see who can Outwit, Outplay and Outlast to become the Fantasy Survivor Game Sole Survivor.”

How do I take part?

First, in order to take part, you will need to complete a short registration process here. The process is simple and just requires your name (which will appear to other players) and email. You’ll also need to create a password to complete the registration process.

What do I need to do after that?

After you’ve signed up, you will need to draft two Survivors. As long as those two participants are still in the game, they will earn you points for things like winning rewards and immunity challenges. You will also need to choose a “Sole Survivor” - the person who you think will win the show overall. Check out the full cast here.

You’ll then need to join a group to compete against your friends and crucially, vote each week for the survivor you think will be voted out in the next episode - this earns you big points.

Watching the episode each week will enable you to track your score.

How do you win?

To win, you will need to score the most points in your group by the end of the season to claim the title “Tribe Winner”.

How do you score points?

You earn points when your chosen survivors do various things during the show - like guessing the survivor voted out each week, for example.

One point is awarded for each of the following: winning a reward challenge; granting a challenge reward; participating in an island challenge; reading tree mail; making or helping to make a fire; finding a clue; merging with another tribe; finding an idol and gaining an advantage.

Two points are awarded for each of the following: immunity and playing an idol.

According to the game’s official rules, “Players receive game points proportional to the number of vote points they allocated to any Survivor(s) voted out that week. Being voted out means a Survivor is received the most votes after idols and/or advantages were played, they drew the black rock, or lost a fire challenge.”

Can you score bonus points?

Yes! Before the season starts, if you correctly picked the survivor you think will win and this will earn you 15 points if correct. If one of your players is voted out, quits or is removed by medical, the player is awarded one handicap point for each episode they are out of the game.

What if there is a tie-break?

According to official rules: “If there is a tie the tie breaker is as follows. First, the player with more Vote points. Second, the player with more Survivor points. Third, the player with more Bonus points. If the game is still tied, it remains tied.”

Who are the cast members?

The 18 cast members for season 41 of Survivor are: Brad Reese, Danny McCray, David Voce, Deshawn Radden, Eric Abraham, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Jairus Robinson, Liana Wallace, Naseer Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seely and Xander Hastings.

They will each be competing for the $1m (£730,000) prize.

How can I watch the show?

Season 41 of Survivor will start on 22 September on CBS at 8pm EST.