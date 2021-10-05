Who got voted off Survivor last week?

Season 41 of Survivor premiered on 22 September, with a new group of castaways heading to an island where they compete against each other in a series of challenges.

They must survive said challenges in order to win the $1m (£744,000) prize.

During last week’s (29 September) episode, titled “Juggling Chainsaws”, players saw more advantages being introduced as they began to debate what and how they could plan for the future.

The description of the episode teased: “Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.”

The episode ended with neurosurgeon David Voce being voted off the Yase team.

For this season, the competition series returned to Fiji, where it has been filmed several times before.

Specifically, this season is taking place on the Mamanuca Islands, a volcanic archipelago and popular destination for tourists.

Returning host Jeff Probst announced the location in March this year, at the same time as he announced the show’s return to production.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41,” he said in a video shared on social media.

“We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course our players will be safe.”

Probst added: “I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I’ll you why: the past year has reminded me – and I hope it’s reminded you – that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure, and Survivor fulfils that. So I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it!”

Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8pm Eastern and Pacific times on CBS in the US.