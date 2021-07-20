Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has defended Prince Harry after it was announced the Duke of Sussex will release a tell-all memoir.

The book, to be released in 2022, has been described by its publisher as “intimate and heartfelt”.

Speaking on the ITV morning talk show GMB, Reid said: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for Prince Harry to define the kind of privacy that he wants. He’s talked about how he found it really traumatic just constantly being covered by [paparazzi] and the experience that his mother had and the way that tabloid newspapers have covered him.

“I think it’s a little disingenuous when people say, ‘Oh well you wanted privacy and you went away and now you’re doing a book’, well, in their words he wants to tell his own truth. He wants to be in charge of his own story.”

The as-yet-untitled book will be published by Random House. Proceeds from the memoir will be donated to charity.

The project is one of several that Harry has embarked on since stepping down from his duties as a major royal.

Earlier this year, Harry presented and produced the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking about his memoir, he said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6.00am.