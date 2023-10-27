Three’s Company sitcom star Suzanne Somers’ cause of death revealed

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sitcom star Suzanne Somers’s cause of death has been revealed.

The actor and businesswoman, who was best known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company, died aged 76 on 15 October, surrounded by her family. It was the day before her 77th birthday.

Somers had lived with breast cancer for 12 years, and her long-time publicist, R Couri Hay announced the news in a statement, which read: “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

According to Somers’s death certificate, the actor’s cause of death was breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.

In July, Somers, who also played Carol Foster Lambert in Step By Step, revealed in a post to Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

She wrote: “As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

She also praised her husband, Canadian TV host and producer Alan Hamel, for staying by her side “every step of the way”.

Suzanne Somers shared a post about her health in July (Instagram)

“I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever”, she added. “My incredible family has been so supportive.”

Somers starred in the first five series of Three’s Company, starting in 1977. The comedy series starred Somers, John Ritter, and Joyce DeWitt as three roomates living together in an apartment complex in Santa Monica.

In 2015, Somers also competed on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, titled Dancing with the Stars, alongside professional partner Tony Dovolani. Together, they placed ninth.

Somers also wrote a series of self-help books and launched her own health and beauty product line.

Additional reporting by Agencies