Sydney Sweeney has shared the emotional moment that she called her mother after learning that she was nominated for two Emmys.

On Tuesday, the Euphoria star, 24, earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations for her roles in The White Lotus and the HBO teenage drama series.

After learning the news, Sweeney called her mother, with the actor sharing a video of the touching phone call on her Instagram.

In the video, Sweeney could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car as she dialed her mother’s number. As Sweeney’s mom picked up the call and yelled: “Congratulations!” the actor responded: “Mom!” excitedly.

After taking the phone call off speaker, Sweeney could then be seen becoming emotional and wiping away tears as she talked to her mother.

At one point, Sweeney thanked her mother for her support, telling her “thanks, mom” as she laughed with joy.

The sweet moment ended with Sweeney informing her mother that everyone was calling to congratulate her, and that she would call her right back.

“What a morning! Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my Emmy nominations! It’s an honour to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been a part of them,” Sweeney captioned the clip on Instagram. “But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! Thank you thank you!!”

On social media, the emotional call has prompted an outpouring of supportive and congratulatory messages from Sweeney’s fans, followers and peers.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Congratulations. So incredibly well deserved,” Lili Reinhart wrote, while Tan France said: “So, so deserved!!! I’m so happy for you love!”

On Twitter, the video was also met with praise for Sweeney as fans agreed that she deserved the recognition.

“This is so sweet, she deserves,” one person tweeted, while another said: “This makes me so happy I want to cry too.”

“I’m so happy for her, she truly deserves it,” someone else added.

Sweeney was nominated in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, while her role as Olivia in The White Lotus earned her a nomination in the outstanding limited series category.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, the actor told People that she was “in disbelief” and “beyond appreciative”.

“I’m excited, I’m in disbelief, I’m beyond appreciative,” she said, adding that she “wasn’t really expecting this”.

Sweeney also revealed that one of the first things she did after learning of her nominations was call her mom. “I’m in pre-production for Madame Webb, so I’m kind of all over the place today going from fittings to rehearsals to table reads. I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom,” she said. “Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!”