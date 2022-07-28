Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her own precarious financial situation, claiming actors aren’t paid “like they used to [be]”.

Despite emerging as one of the industry’s most in-demand young actors, Sweeney admitted hat she wouldn’t be able to live in LA without additional income from non-acting work.

Outside of her roles on film and TV, Sweeney has also taken on promotional work with brands such as Miu Miu and Armani.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she continued. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, also went into detail about how her acting paycheck is broken down.

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney pictured at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June (Getty Images for MTV)

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she said. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager.

“I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Earlier this year, Sweeney spoke to The Independent about the stigma around TV nudity and her rocky path into acting. Read the full interview here.