Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’

Actor claimed her Instagram post had been made into an ‘absurd political statement’

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 28 August 2022 09:35
Comments
Sydney Sweeney shares moment she calls mother after hearing Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.

On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.

However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.

The counter-movement emerged in response to the Black Lives Matter protests and argues that police should be given protected characteristic status, with those who kill officers convicted of hate crimes.

“I know y’all peep that blue lives matter shirt,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “Not the blue lives matter shirt.”

Other commenters claimed that the red hats worn by a number of guests were reminscent of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again hats.

Later in the night, Sweeney shared her frustration at the “wild” comments on Twitter.

“You guys this is wild,” she wrote.

Sweeney’s tweet

(Twitter)

“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.”

Sweeney concluded the tweet: “Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Her brother Trent also denied that the guests were wearing MAGA hats, commenting on his own post that the hats actually read: “Make Sixty Great Again” for their mother’s birthday.

