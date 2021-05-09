Sydney Sweeney has been supported by fans after breaking down in tears in an Instagram video.

The Euphoria actor, 23, posted a live video to the social media site on Saturday (8 May), in which she was seen crying due to nasty comments she’d received by online trolls about her appearance.

“I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,” Sydney said.

She added: “And I know everyone says ‘you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f***ing person. People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f***ed up.”

Sydney received an outpouring of love from her fans.

Not Sydney Sweeney on Instagram Live crying? She doesn’t even do anything how did people manage to have a problem with her?” one asked.

Another wrote: “I can’t believe we live in a world where people actually think Sydney Sweeney isn’t just absolutely breathtakingly beautiful.”

One fan urged: “Y’all need to do better and leave this poor woman alone.”

Sydney Sweeney has been supported by fans after being trolled by horrible comments (Getty Images for MTV)

Sydney’s other credits include cancelled Netflix show Everything Sucks, The Handmaid’s Tale and Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.