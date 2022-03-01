Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney criticises ‘double standards’ over nude scenes

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has criticised the “double standards” in the entertainment industry over nude scenes.

The 24-year-old actor has expressed her views on the subject on a number of occasions, including in a recent interview with The Independent.

In the interview, Sweeney suggested her performance was often overlooked due to the fact that she “got naked”.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan this week, the 24-year-old actor was asked about her thoughts on nude scenes following the season two finale of the hit HBO show.

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them,” Sweeney said.

She continued: “There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Sweeney, who also stars in erotic thriller The Voyeurs alongside ex-EastEnders star Ben Hardy, said that she doesn’t feel anything when seeing shots of her nude on screen: “I’m so disconnected from it. When I get tagged in Cassie’s or Pippa from The Voyeurs’ nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes.”

The actor also discussed the practicalities of nude scenes. “When you film one of these scenes, it is so technical and so not romantic,” she said. “When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much.”

In her interview withThe Independent, Sweeney stated that she was “proud” of her work on Euphoria, which has received criticism for its use of nudity.

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith in ‘The Voyeurs' (Bertrand Calmeau/Amazon)

Following the season two finale airing on 27 February, fans were left “devastated” by the shock death of Ashtray played by Javon Walton.

