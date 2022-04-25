Piers Morgan is due to kick off his new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, with what already appears to be an explosive interview with former US president Donald Trump.

The ex-Good Morning Britain presenter announced Trump as his first guest last week, sharing a clip from the sit-down in which the pair appear to get into a heated argument.

The first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored is scheduled to air on 25 April on TalkTV.

What is TalkTV?

Ruper Murdoch’s TalkTV is a TV channel that will launch in the UK on Monday (25 April).

Morgan’s interview with Trump will air at 8pm GMT.

TalkTV is launching with three primetime programmes. In addition to Piers Morgan Uncensored, there will be a current affairs show, The News Desk, led by journalist Tom Newton Dunn at 7pm. Sharon Osbourne’s The Talk will air at 9pm (she left The Talk on CBS last year after an on-air debate about racism).

The channel will feature hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows, as well as current affairs, debate, opinion, and documentaries.

How can I watch TalkTV?

TalkTV will be available to watch from 25 April on TV through the following channel numbers:

Sky: 526

Virgin Media: 627

Freeview: 237

Freesat: 217

It will also be available to watch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316) and YouTube.

Stream the channel for free online here.