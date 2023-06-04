Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TalkTV presenter Andre Walker screamed in fury at his guest, TikTok prankster Mizzy, in an extraordinary interview on Saturday (3 June).

In footage of the incident, Walker can be seen scrunching up a document, throwing it off-camera and bellowing after the 18-year-old: “Get him out of here!”

Social media star Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was on the show to discuss his pranks, such as walking into strangers’ homes uninvited, which have gone viral in recent weeks.

He has previously been arrested over clips that appeared to show him harassing Jewish people, and his videos have been described as “abhorrent” and “criminal” by politicians.

When asked by fellow guest and political commentator Reem Ibrahim if his actions have encouraged the kinds of behaviour that could lead to people getting injured, O’Garro simply looked at Ibrahim, without speaking.

Walker perceived the look to be “threatening”, and launched into an angry tirade.

“You stare at another guest again,” he shouted, “and I’m going to personally remove you. I’m not taking the mick.

“You glared at her in a threatening fashion. You do that, I’ll drag you out by the hair and you can be as hard as you pretend you are. You apologise to her right now, or you’re leaving.”

O’Garro then turned to Ibrahim and said, “You know I respect you but I’m done here,” before leaving the studio.

“Good riddance to bad rubbish,” fumed Walker. “Threatening guests does not happen on my show... we never should have had him on the show. I didn’t even want him here. I think the guy’s a complete and total fool. The fact that I attempted to have a sensible interview with an idiot like that...”

Someone off camera then said: “It’s kicking off.”

This prompted Walker to scream: “Get the security from downstairs and get rid of him. Get rid of him for Christ’s sake.” Scrunching up a piece of paper and throwing it, Walker screamed: “Get rid of him!”

O’Garro has since defended himself to MailOnline, saying: “The whole time Reem Ibrahim was smiling and I didn’t even do anything but give her eye contact while I was thinking about her question.”

Speaking to The Independent last month, he said: “I’m a Black male doing these things and that’s why there’s such an uproar on the internet.”