Queer Eye’s Tan France welcomes first child after surrogate gives birth seven weeks early

Queer Eye star Tan France has welcomed his first son by surrogate.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday (2 August), the reality TV star wrote that he and his husband Rob had just brought their son Ismail home from hospital for the first time after he was born prematurely.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” France captioned the photo. “Ismail France, born July 10th.

“He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit) for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

The fashion designer continued: “Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labour, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

In a post on his Bulletin page, France also revealed that both he and Rob missed their son’s birth, as he had been back in the UK after their babymoon.

“I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments,” he wrote. “I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t.”

The Instagram post prompted an outpouring of support from France’s friends, with actor Gemma Chan commenting: “​​Ohhhhhh congrats!!”

“Congratulations to you all,” Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall wrote

France has appeared on the Netflix makeover series since 2018, working alongside Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness as a member of the Fab Five.