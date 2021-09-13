Friends of Doctor Who actor Tanya Fear are appealing for help after she went missing in California.

The British performer, who also goes by Tanyaradzwa, was last seen on Thursday (9 September) in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles.

Fear’s disappearance was confirmed by her manager Alex Cole, who said that her family had reported the incident to the police.

This was confirmed by a police spokesperson, although no additional details were given.

Cole said that the actor – best known for playing Dr Jade McIntyre in the 2018 Doctor Who episode “Arachnids in the UK” – has been in LA for around two months and had been performing stand-up comedy in the area.

Fear’s last Instagram post from 30 August showed her performing on stage at the HaHa Comedy Club.

Her manager added that they had last spoken to Fear – who also had roles in Kick-Ass 2 and Endeavour – eight days ago to discuss work and that she had seemed fine, with news of her disappearance coming as a “shock”.

Fear in 2017 (Nick Harvey/Shutterstock)

In an appeal poster shared online, Fear is described as being 5’3” in height, weighing 140lbs and having brown eyes, black hair and a curly afro.

“Last seen on 9/9/21 in the Hollywood Bowl Area. IF SEEN PLEASE CALL (626)232-8616,” the poster reads.

Her cousin tweeted that Fear had been wearing a short-sleeved brown collared fitted top with a few buttons at the top and black and red flannel trousers or shorts.

The image was widely shared on social media, with comedian Aisling Bea appealing for help and writing that Fear’s “loved ones are very worried”.

Lovesick star Antonia Thomas retweeted the poster, writing: “Have you seen Tanya?”