Taskmaster viewers are all asking the same question after the premiere episode of the latest series.

The 13th series of the popular game show began on Thursday (14 April), with Judi Love, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sophie Suker and Bridget Christie all taking part.

Chris Ramsey rounds out the new series’s cast, and the comedian generated excitement when he introduced a mysterious item that he brought with him from home, that he once found in a skip.

He told host Greg Davies: “I have brought a 90s-style important businessman briefcase.”

When Davies asked why this particular item had caused him excitement, Ramsey explained: “Because my house was the first house made on a new estate and in the skip one day, we found a briefcase. And it was locked, and it took hours to get inside it.”

Naturally, everyone then wanted to know what was inside the briefcase, but Ramsey said: “You’ll find out at the end of the show.”

Viewers shared messages of intrigue on social media, with many left frustrated when Ramsey didn’t reveal what was inside. Some posts compared the briefcase’s mystery contents to a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

Find a selection of reactions below.

Taskmaster continues weekly on Channel