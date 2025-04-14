Southern Charm star announces surprise exit after five years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green has decided to depart Bravo’s hit reality series after four seasons.

Green, who joined the show in 2020, shared the “bittersweet announcement” in a Monday Instagram post.

“Hi everyone! A bittersweet announcement; but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year,” the 30-year-old reality star wrote.

Reflecting on the past five years with NBC and Bravo as “some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life,” Green said: “I will forever be thankful to the network, production teams, bravo family and all the fans for ultimately cheering me on to where I am today. A wild rollercoaster but an incredible one to say the least.”

Green noted that her exit would allow her more time to focus on her newly launched athleisure company, Reset Athletic. “I am so excited to use this time to focus on my new company, @resetathletic and all the exciting things that my business partner and I have been working on to continue to bring our dream into reality,” she concluded.

“Thank you again to everyone who has loved and supported me throughout this journey and another grand cheers to the greatest ones out there @nbc @bravotv @haymaker.east & @bravoandy for an exceptional reality TV ride. All my love.”

Taylor Anne Green announced her departure from ‘Southern Charm’ after four seasons ( Bravo )

Green’s announcement comes a month after the show finished airing its 10th season and ahead of production on the 11th season.

She was first welcomed on Southern Charm in season seven as the girlfriend of longtime cast member Shep Rose. She was later promoted to a full-time cast member the following year. The pair have since broken up.

The news of Green’s exit comes after Leva Bonaparte revealed she was leaving the series to give herself “time for a life reset” last month.

“Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun -I’ll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!” Bonaparte wrote on Instagram in March. “I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys. And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me!”

The popular Bravo show, which debuted in 2014, follows a group of old-money socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina. It also stars Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Cameran Eubanks, Jarrett “JT” Thompson, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Salley Carson, Ryan Albert, and Venita Aspen.