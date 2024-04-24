For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian addressed a series of rumours about herself during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (22 April).

It was the reality star’s first interview since the release of Taylor Swift’s song “thanK you aIMee,” which makes several references to the reality star.

Host Kimmel, 56, did not ask Kardashian, 43, about Swift’s song.

Instead, he asked her to respond to a series of online rumours about herself.

Kardashian, who opened the interview by saying “life is good”, claimed that it is true that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open. She said she knows this because “my sisters have taken videos and pictures” of it.

She also said that it is “very true” that she blow-dries her jewelry before she puts it on in order to warm it up. “I hate being freezing,” she explained. “When you put on cold jewelry, or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm.”

She then confirmed that she always asks someone else to take the sleeve off her coffee cup because she can’t stand the sound of cardboard rubbing against cardboard.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian ( Getty Images )

“Yes, that’s true, and I hate the feeling,” she said, adding, “I just can’t see it being done, or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. The cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”

Kardashian and Swift’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation since the release of “thanK you aIMee”, which is capitalised in order to highlight the letters in Kardashian’s first name.

The pair’s long-term feud began when the reality star’s then-boyfriend, rapper Kanye West, famously stormed the stage at the VMAs when Swift won the prize for Best Female Video in 2009. West declared that Beyonce deserved the award for “Single Ladies”.

Then, in 2016, West released his song “Famous”, which featured the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.”

West and Kardashian leaked a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving to have her name used in the song, which is something the “Cardigan” singer denied.

Swift’s team immediately denied the claims in a statement, claiming that West hadn’t run the lyrics past Taylor, but had instead asked her to promote the song: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

This led many to brand Swift as a “snake” and this backlash led to the pop star taking a hiatus from the public eye.

“My career was taken away from me,” Swift told Time in an interview for her Person of the Year 2023 award.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone any more. I went down really, really hard.”

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” she said.