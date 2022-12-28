Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheridan Smith drama The Teacher has had a new lease of life on Netflix after originally airing on Channel 5 last year, and many viewers have been stunned by a last-minute twist in its final episode.

The episode saw teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) discover who had framed her for having an affair with a pupil.

It was revealed that the culprit was in fact Brian, the partner of her friend Pauline – who was a former colleague known as Arnold Cleary.

Cleary had served time in prison after Jenna reported him for having sex with a student, losing his family in the process.

He therefore set out to frame Jenna as an act of revenge.

In a final, shocking twist, Arnold is seen walking into the path of oncoming traffic during a confrontation with Jenna, and is hit by a car.

Fans are not shown whether or not Jenna was able to clear her name, or what happened in the aftermath of Arnold’s death.

Sheridan Smith in ‘The Teacher’ (Channel 5)

Viewers shared their thoughts about the ending on social media, with some expressing shock at the twist and others frustration at the lack of closure for the main storyline.

“Terrible ending to The Teacher!” tweeted one person.

“Well I just wasted four hours of my life watching The Teacher,” wrote another, who described it as the “worst ending since Game of Thrones”.

“The Teacher on Netflix ending was so stupid?????? Why would they do that,” fumed a third.

A fourth posted: “Just finished The Teacher on Netflix. Terrible ending.”

The entire series can be streamed now on Netflix.